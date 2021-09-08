Flood situation in Warangal still grim

Warangal: Notwithstanding the claims of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) that it had kept the flood situation under control, incessant rains for the last two days threw the city life out of gear.



Mayor Gundu Sudharani, who inspected several low-lying colonies that were under a sheet of water on Tuesday, said that they have been closely monitoring the flood situation for the last 48 hours after deputing teams division-wise to make sure support reaches the needy. "The floodwaters before they enter Bhadrakali lake through Bondivagu stream create havoc for the surrounding colonies. To competently deal with the storm water, the GWMC in association with a consultancy has prepared a plan," Sudharani said.

The residents of Mysaiah Nagar, BR Colony, Kasikunta, Santhoshimata Colony, NTR Nagar, Brindavan Colony and Sai Nagar have been shifted to rehabilitation centres by pressing rescue teams into service, she said. Referring to the directions of MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao during his visit to Warangal on August 18, 2020, the Mayor said that they have been carrying out drain expansion and other works with an outlay of Rs 77 crore to put an end to the flood misery in the city.

On the other hand, it's a tough time for Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya, who assumed office four days ago.

Although she is not aware of the topography of the city, Pravinya appeared in total control in looking after the rescue and rehabilitation activities.

Stating that they have identified 42 low-lying areas, Pravinya said that they have deputed men to carry out rescue operations. She directed the GWMC officials to be on high alert as the food situation was still grim in the region. Deputy Mayor Shameem Rizwana, MHO Dr Raja Reddy, EE Srinivas, AEs Krishnamurthy and Ranjith were present.