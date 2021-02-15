Freedom fighter's body donated to KMC

Warangal: Family members of a freedom fighter have donated his body to Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) on Saturday.

Freedom fighter Routhu Manohar died on Saturday. As per Manohar's pledge to donate hisbody to KMC, family members handed over the body to KMC Principal Dr S Sandhya and Anatomy Prof Shashikanth. CPM leaders M Chukkaiah, Venkatramulu, Shankaraiah, Tirupati Reddy, Rangaiah, Veeranna and Kumar paid tributes to the departed leader.

Telangana Eye, Organ, Body Donors Association, Warangal president K Malla Reddy, vice-president P Upender Reddy, Dr Rajendraprasad, Kedari, Saraiah and Marri Gopal Reddy were among others present.