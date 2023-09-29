Govt will soon provide 2-wheelers, autos to fishermen: MLA Vodithala

Karimnagar: Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar along with State Fisheries Federation Chairman Pittala Ravinder released three lakh fishlings in Husnabad Yellamma tank on Thursday.

The MLA disclosed that 49,87,876 fishlings are being released in Husnabad constituency. Like no other State in the country, CM KCR is implementing welfare schemes for the people of all communities and working for their development.

Fishermen in the State of Telangana are catching fish like the fishermen who catch fish in the sea. The MLA expressed happiness that the per capita income has increased significantly by selling them and achieving their economic development.

At a programme at Potaram (S), Sathish Kumar and Ravinder gave identity cards to about 1,000 fishermen from Husnabad, Akkannapet and Koheda Mandals under the auspices of the Fisheries department.

Ravinder said that the government is planning to establish a fishermen’s society for women as well as one the lines men’s fishermen’s society. The BRS government under the leadership of CM KCR will soon provide the fishermen with two-wheelers and autos as provided in the past. MLA Satish Kumar said that he wished everyone to use the welfare schemes of the government and develop. Large scale fishermen women and men participated in this programme.