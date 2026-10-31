Graduate vote is key to preserving democracy

Hanumakonda: Former MP B. Vinod Kumar and former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar have called on every eligible graduate to register as a voter and participate in the democratic process in the upcoming graduate MLC elections. They stated that the right to vote is not just a personal right, but also a responsibility that affects the future of the society.

They visited Raptor Coaching Academy in Nayeemnagar on Saturday and met with the graduate students studying there. On this occasion, they explained the importance of the upcoming graduate MLC elections. They said that the participation of graduates is crucial in a democratic system and advised educated people to be aware of the election process and exercise their voting rights responsibly.

He urged every eligible graduate to register as a voter and vote consciously during the elections. He appealed to all graduates to participate in the democratic process and make their opinion and voice heard through their vote.

Former KUDA Chairman Yadava Reddy, retired professor Dinesh, former corporators Ganesh, Yadagiri, senior leaders Govind Nayak, Ramesh Babu, Prashanth participated in this program.