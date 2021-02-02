Grant TS-iPASS permits for creation of jobs 

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy has directed the officials concerned to go ahead with granting TS-iPASS permits according to rules to entrepreneurs.

The District Industries Promotion Committee chaired by the Collector under the auspices of the District Industries Department held a meeting on TS-iPASS in its chambers on Monday. The Collector approved new projects and stated that the government officials must encourage entrepreneurs so that they generate employment opportunities for others.

He also directed that those who have applied for setting up of industries should be provided with timely subsidy besides the necessary departmental approvals. This will lessen the financial burden on the entrepreneur, he said, informing that 35 per cent subsidy would be given to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He suggested that SCs and STs should take advantage of these opportunities and informed that four SCs and nine STs have been allotted microunits for goods transport. So far, 1,064 applications have been received for self-employment, of which 840 have been approved, the Collector informed.

He directed the authorities to take special care to issue the Department of Transport and Pollution Control permits from time-to-time. Entrepreneurs on the other hand were urged to follow government regulations besides other formalities.

The meeting was attended by District Industries Department General Manager Baburao, LDM Jaya Santoshi, Pollution Control Board EE Bikshapati, officials of other departments and others.