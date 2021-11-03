GWMC approves works worth 14 cr

Warangal: A detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of storm water drains with an estimated cost of Rs 610 crore is ready and works will be initiated phase-wise, Mayor Gundu Sudharani said. Speaking at the general body meeting here on Tuesday, she said that the urban local body is striving hard to develop Warangal.

The works proposed with an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh in each division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) have been in progress, she said. The mayor admitted that the absence of municipal commissioner affected the developmental works in the GWMC for about three months. However, since P Pravinya, IAS, took over as the municipal commissioner, work is moving at a swift pace, she added. "We have initiated a Division Bata programme to visit all the divisions and assess the needs of the denizens," she said. Referring to drinking water supply in the city, Sudharani said that efforts were on to implement it 100 per cent from December 2021. She said that the government was releasing Rs 7.32 crore every month under Pattana Pragathi programme.

Chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that the onus is on every citizen to turn Warangal into a plastic free city, besides focusing on sanitation and greenery. Referring to the MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao's call, he told the GWMC to convert all the 163 Swachh Auto-rickshaws into battery-run vehicles.

The Chief Whip urged the Corporators and officials to use bicycles to attend the council meetings. It may be noted here that he and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh turned to GWMC meeting on bicycles. Aroori Ramesh urged the Council to ensure basic amenities in all 42 merged villages.

Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya said that works will be taken up on priority basis. The Council approved 20 developmental works with an outlay of Rs 13.96 crore, besides payments to the tune of Rs 4.17 crore. The Council also approved 34 agenda items. Deputy mayor Rizwana Shamim Masood, GWMC additional SE Satyanarayana, CP Venkanna and secretary Vijayalaxmi were among others present.