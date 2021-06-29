GWMC Council meet: Errabelli Dayakar Rao Called to work for development of Warangal city beyond politics

Warangal: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao called for development of Warangal city beyond politics. Speaking at the first Council meet of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Tuesday, he said that the government has lined up many projects - a 33-storey multi super-speciality hospital, dental college etc- for the development of the city. "All that we need is to work in tandem to ensure Warangal a 'Future City'," Errabelli said.

The Minister, who greeted the newly elected Corporators, told them to compete with each other in the development of their division. He reminded that those corporators and municipal officials, who fail to discharge their duty efficiently, will have to face the heat according to the norms of the new municipal act.

The Minister said that the government has plans to set up a vegetarian and a non-vegetarian market each for one lakh population in the city.

In her maiden speech addressing the Council, Mayor Gundu Sudharani urged the corporators to come up with their ideas and suggestions that could help in raising the standards of living in the city, besides pitching Warangal on par with the best urban local bodies (ULBs).

Sudharani said that the onus is on the Mayor and all corporators to ensure basic amenities in all the divisions of the GWMC as per the new municipal act. "Warangal city is getting Rs 7.35 crore a month under Pattana Pagathi. So far, the ULB has received Rs 116 crore. Of which Rs 106 crore have been utilised by taking up 420 developmental works," she said.

The Mayor said that the ULB has decided to allocate Rs 50 lakh to each division with which the corporators can address the immediate needs of their region during Pattana Pragathi, scheduled to commence on July 1.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MPs Pasunuri Dayakar, Banda Prakash, MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Challa Dharma Reddy, Aroori Ramesh, Thatikonda Rajaiah, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, Deputy Mayor Rizwana Shameem and Urban district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu were among others present.