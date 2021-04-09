GWMC polls: CPI to contest 10 divisions

Warangal: The CPI to contest 10 Divisions in the ensuing elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). This was revealed by the party's State Secretariat member Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao here on Friday. Speaking at the party's election preparatory meeting, he accused BJP-led Central and TRS-led State governments for ignoring the development of Warangal city.

"With both the State and the Centre not allocating adequate funds, the city remained underdeveloped. They didn't even establish an industry in the region, dashing the employment hopes of the youth," Rao said. Although both the parties – TRS at the State and BJP at the Centre - were in power for the last seven years, they did nothing for people.

Srinivas Rao said that with the elections to the GWMC were around the corner, both the TRS and the BJP started luring the people by reviving their old promises – railway coach factory and mega textile park etc. It's nothing but a ploy to hoodwink the people, Rao said. It's time for the people to teach a lesson to both these parties, he added.

During the meeting, the CPI district council has taken a decision to field its candidates from 10 divisions where it has a stronghold.

Party Urban district secretary Mekala Ravi, city secretary Sheikh Bashmiya, city joint secretary Bussa Ravinder, Maddela Yellesh, Dandu Laxman, Sangi Yelender, O Raju, J Ravi, M Ashok and Bandla Rajamani were among others present.