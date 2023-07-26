Heavy rains lash Warangal district, Satyavathi Rathod directs officials to be vigilant

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod has issued orders for authorities to remain vigilant in the joint districts of Warangal in light of heavy rainfall. The Minister conducted a teleconference with the Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP), and officials from various departments in Mahbubabad, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli districts. It was emphasized that all department officials and staff should work together and be prepared to handle any situation that may arise due to the heavy rains.



The Minister directed that all officers and staff members should be present at their respective work stations, regularly assess the situation in the field, and take necessary measures to provide relief to the affected people. She stressed that no one should take holidays at this time and that duties should be carried out with utmost vigilance.

The minister said that relief measures should be implemented, and individuals residing in low-lying regions should be relocated to safer areas in the flood affected areas. Officers were instructed to prioritise restoration work and take immediate action to prevent disruptions to traffic in affected areas.