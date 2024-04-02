Live
- FSSAI tells e-commerce firms to stop misuse of ‘Health Drink’ tag to push sales
- Director KVR Mahendra unveils insights into ‘Bharatanatyam’
- JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
- TDP youth leader Kesineni Venkat flays YSRCP govt.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not care about farmers' problems as he thinks how to win the parliamentary elections - Former BRS MLA Guvwala Balaraju
- Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests
- IPL 2024: 'What wrong has Rohit done', fans would be thinking, says Navjot Sidhu on MI captaincy change
- EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP
- ‘Bhale Wedding’ from GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Dear’ captivates audience
Just In
I am with Praja Shanti Party: Babu Mohan
Rebutting all the speculations over his political affiliation, actor-turned-politician Babu Mohan said that he is with the Praja Shanti Party of K A Paul.
Warangal: Rebutting all the speculations over his political affiliation, actor-turned-politician Babu Mohan said that he is with the Praja Shanti Party of K A Paul. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that he is also the Telangana State president of the Praja Shanti Party.
“Paul chose me to contest from Warangal Lok Sabha (Reserved) constituency on the first day of joining his party. Hence, there is no second thought of switching to BRS or any other party,” Babu Mohan said. He warned his detractors not to create any confusion among the people about his political affiliation. “Right from the childhood, I am associated with Warangal. I wanted to serve the people in Warangal. I remained honest all my 25 years in politics,” he said. Babu Mohan said that his services to the BJP were never recognised. He said that Paul has been serving the poor for many years, especially in the education sector.