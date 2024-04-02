I am with Praja Shanti Party: Babu Mohan

Warangal: Rebutting all the speculations over his political affiliation, actor-turned-politician Babu Mohan said that he is with the Praja Shanti Party of K A Paul. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that he is also the Telangana State president of the Praja Shanti Party.

“Paul chose me to contest from Warangal Lok Sabha (Reserved) constituency on the first day of joining his party. Hence, there is no second thought of switching to BRS or any other party,” Babu Mohan said. He warned his detractors not to create any confusion among the people about his political affiliation. “Right from the childhood, I am associated with Warangal. I wanted to serve the people in Warangal. I remained honest all my 25 years in politics,” he said. Babu Mohan said that his services to the BJP were never recognised. He said that Paul has been serving the poor for many years, especially in the education sector.