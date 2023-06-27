Live
- Srikakulam: YSRCP activists from 300 families join TDP
- Tamil Nadu sets up authority to monitor bird sanctuaries in state
- Good work of people of Kerala marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF
- Sudden Surge In Tomato Prices Raising Concern Among Millions Of Households
- Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who quit job over ticketing Kanimozhi
- Visakhapatnam: Varada Payasam for 'Vaikunta Vasudu’
- Congress Blame BJP For Sudden Surge In Prices OF Tomato And Other Items
- Nara Lokesh promises to clear all pending bills
- Squeezing of testicles not ‘attempt to murder’: Karnataka High Court
- TDP holds Bhavishyat ki Guarantee public meeting in Vizag, takes a dig at YSRCP govt
India's largest Textile Park in Warangal in 2 months: KTR
Highlights
"Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal spread over 1350 Acres is the largest Textile park in India
"Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal spread over 1350 Acres is the largest Textile park in India.
The KITEX units are gearing up for inauguration by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu in a couple of months", KTR tweeted today on his official Twitter handle . Eom
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS