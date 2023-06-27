India's largest Textile Park in Warangal in 2 months: KTR

"Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal spread over 1350 Acres is the largest Textile park in India.



The KITEX units are gearing up for inauguration by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu in a couple of months", KTR tweeted today on his official Twitter handle . Eom



Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal spread over 1350 Acres is the largest Textile park in India



The KITEX units are gearing up for inauguration by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu in a couple of months 👍 pic.twitter.com/TclwIyTfiv — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 27, 2023



