IRCS doing yeoman service: Mayor Gundu Sudharani

Warangal: The healthcare services rendered by the Indian Red Cross society (IRCS) Warangal Urban Chapter are laudable, Mayor Gundu Sudharani said. Inaugurating a diagnostic centre for coronavirus victims here on Sunday, she said the IRCS is not just confined to conducting blood donation camps but also doing a yeoman service to needy in other aspects of healthcare. "The diagnostic centre is to conduct tests at affordable prices, '' she added.

Referring to the 100 Pulse Oximeters donated by the NRIs Dr Sunita and Dr Divakar Jandhyam to the IRCS, the Mayor appealed to philanthropists to come forward to help the needy at a time Covid-19 was wreaking havoc. She lauded the IRCS for providing three-month training in tailoring to the unemployed women. The Mayor who visited Thalassemia ward interacted with the patients. Later, she visited generic drug store and blood centre, besides planting a sapling on the premises.

IRCS Warangal Urban Chairman Dr Vijay Chander Reddy appealed to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to take necessary steps to provide free treatment to the Thalassemia patients in private hospitals. IMA Warangal Chapter President Dr P Sudeep assured of issuing identity cards to children suffering from thalassemia so that they could avail treatment in private hospitals.

IRCS State governing body member EV Srinivas Rao, district governing body member, Dr T Vijayalakshmi and MGM retired RMO Dr Siva Kumar were among others present.