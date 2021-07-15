Is BJP behind bid to hijack Kitex project?

Warangal: It seems that Telangana is in danger of losing Ernakulam-based Kitex Group, world's second largest manufacturer of kids apparel, due to the alleged intervention of Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.



The Telangana Government claimed that Sabu M Jacob, the Kitex chairman, who recently backed out from his plan to invest Rs 3,500 crore project in his home State Kerala, had in principle agreed to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the upcoming Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP), touted as a fibre-to-fabric integrated textile cluster, in Warangal.

In fact, the Telangana Government had rolled out a red carpet to Kitex by sending a private jet to invite the latter's delegation. The government also sent the Jacob-led delegation to the KMTP in Sangem mandal, Warangal, by arranging a special chopper on July 9. After holding a series of meetings with the Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, it was revealed that Kitex has agreed upon a Phase-I investment of Rs 1,000 crore within a span of two years in the textile industry.

A day after this development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stirred up a controversy by tweeting – "Spoke to Mr Sabu Jacob of Kitex and offered him all support for his industry that provides employment to thousands of Malayalees in Kerala."

In response, TRS leader Krishank Manne hit back at the BJP, tweeting – "Why should we celebrate you becoming Cabinet Minister @kishanreddybjp garu. Look at your colleague who is trying to divert the investment to Karnataka after it was announced to Telangana State with serious efforts by @KTRTRS garu. Neither u nor ur T BJP MP's have guts to speak?"

Uma Sudhir, Executive Editor, NDTV, also tweeted on the row. "#Telangana is asking if new Union minister of state @rajeev_mp will only promote #Karnataka's interests while trying to snatch opportunity proactively sought & pursued by @KTRTRS whose govt invited #SabuJacob & got a Rs1000 crore investment commitment from Kitex."

Eminent journalist and former MLC Prof K Nageshwar found fault with minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's hijacking tactics. "BJP-led Centre which repealed the proposed ITIR project sanctioned for Telangana didn't even give a single national project to it. It's time for the four BJP MPs of Telangana including G Kishan Reddy, Union Tourism Minister to speak to their national leaders over Karnataka minister's efforts to hijack Kitex project that is likely to trigger industrial activity in Warangal's KMTP.