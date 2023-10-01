Live
Jagtial: MLA Sanjay lays foundation for development works
Highlights
Jagtial : MLA Sanjay Kumar, State Textile Development Corporation Chairman Guduru Praveen, Karimnagar BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao, Municipal Chairman Goli Srinivas laid the foundation stone for the development works with SDF funds of 10 lakh at Jagtial Town Goldsmiths’ Association on Saturday.
Later, they released a pamphlet of Sri Durga Seva Samiti. The MLA said that efforts are on to promote caste professions in the State. Telangana schemes are ideal for the country as special attention is given to education, medicine, agriculture, electricity and IT in the state.
Commissioner Anil, DE Rajeshwar, leaders Satyam, Giri, Rangu Rajaiah, members of Swarna Kara Sangam were present.
