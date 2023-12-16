Live
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
Just In
Jangaon: ‘BRS stooping too low’
- 1. CPI State Secretary takes a dig at BRS leaders
- 2. Says they fear facing corruption charges
Jangaon : “The BRS leaders appear to be in chaos, fearing exposure of their corruption,” CPI State Secretariat Member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said. Speaking at a meeting in Jangaon on Friday, he said that the BRS leaders could not digest their defeat in the hands of the Congress. “After the Congress ended the decade-long autocratic rule of the BRS in the State, now the pink party leaders seem to be scared of facing inquiries of corruption. “Clueless about their future, the BRS leaders started criticising the Congress Government within a week of the power transition, which is ridiculous,” Srinivas Rao said.
Highlighting the debt status of the state, he said, “The KCR Government not only pushed the State into a debt trap but also kept it under wraps. The then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stayed aloof away from the administration and people. KCR led an aristocratic life without giving appointments even to the MLAs and officials.”
“The people trusted the Congress and its ally CPI thus giving a full majority in the recently concluded elections to the Assembly,” he added.
“Unfortunately, some senior BRS leaders are predicting a split in the Congress. The BRS leadership didn’t even condemn such undemocratic theories of its leaders, Srinivas Rao said.”
The people will not spare the BRS if it makes any effort to dethrone the Congress, he warned. Srinivas Rao said that the BRS leaders didn’t even have the patience to wait for how the Congress Government performs. “It’s too early to criticise the Congress Government,” he added.
Former MLA Ch Raja Reddy said that the CPI has plans to strengthen its base in the rural areas before the upcoming panchayat elections. Leaders Pathuri Sugunamma, Akula Srinivas, Adi Sayanna, Mangalampally Janardhan, Ravula Sadanandam, Soppari Somaiah, Juvari Ramesh, K Mallaiah, Gurram Madhu and Tejavath Vijaya were among others present.