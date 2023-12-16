Jangaon: ‘BRS stooping too low’

Jangaon : “The BRS leaders appear to be in chaos, fearing exposure of their corruption,” CPI State Secretariat Member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said. Speaking at a meeting in Jangaon on Friday, he said that the BRS leaders could not digest their defeat in the hands of the Congress. “After the Congress ended the decade-long autocratic rule of the BRS in the State, now the pink party leaders seem to be scared of facing inquiries of corruption. “Clueless about their future, the BRS leaders started criticising the Congress Government within a week of the power transition, which is ridiculous,” Srinivas Rao said.

Highlighting the debt status of the state, he said, “The KCR Government not only pushed the State into a debt trap but also kept it under wraps. The then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stayed aloof away from the administration and people. KCR led an aristocratic life without giving appointments even to the MLAs and officials.”

“The people trusted the Congress and its ally CPI thus giving a full majority in the recently concluded elections to the Assembly,” he added.

“Unfortunately, some senior BRS leaders are predicting a split in the Congress. The BRS leadership didn’t even condemn such undemocratic theories of its leaders, Srinivas Rao said.”

The people will not spare the BRS if it makes any effort to dethrone the Congress, he warned. Srinivas Rao said that the BRS leaders didn’t even have the patience to wait for how the Congress Government performs. “It’s too early to criticise the Congress Government,” he added.

Former MLA Ch Raja Reddy said that the CPI has plans to strengthen its base in the rural areas before the upcoming panchayat elections. Leaders Pathuri Sugunamma, Akula Srinivas, Adi Sayanna, Mangalampally Janardhan, Ravula Sadanandam, Soppari Somaiah, Juvari Ramesh, K Mallaiah, Gurram Madhu and Tejavath Vijaya were among others present.