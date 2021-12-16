Kaloji Kalakshetram: A tad too slow

Hanumakonda: Work on iconic Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multi-purpose cultural convention centre designed by the noted architect Hafeez Contractor, continues to crawl on even after seven years Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao laid the foundation stone. The State government, which named it after Padma Vibhushan and people's poet Kaloji Narayana Rao, appears to have blithe concern over the Rs 50 crore project. It's ironic to say that Warangal, which is known as a cultural capital, especially since the advent of Kakatiya dynasty, has no proper facility to host a cultural event in the modern times.

Everybody thought Kalakshetram could be a jewel in the crown of Warangal, when the government had roped in noted architect Hafeez Contractor who is a mastermind of many skyscrapers to draft its blueprint. The government which decided to construct the four-storeyed Kala Kshetram with a plinth area of 32,000 square feet in 4.5 acres on Hayagrivachary grounds appointed the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) as its executing agency. Then there was a long delay of almost two years before the construction work got underway. Although the works started in mid-2016, so far the TSTDC had completed 50 per cent of the construction.

When The Hans India enquired about the progress of the cultural centre, the TSTDC the assistant executive engineer (AEE) Shaik Inayath said, "We have speeded up the works. Now, the work on the mid part of the auditorium is on. It's a typical engineering plan, hence, a bit of delay in the construction. We have also lost more than one-and-a-half-year due to the coronavirus pandemic." Stating that there was no fund crunch, Inayath said that they have started the second phase of works such as interiors and construction of compound wall. Further, he said that the project works would be completed within four to five months.

On the other hand, it's also said that lack of expertise in carrying the works was also causing delay in the project. The contractor carrying the works had a difficulty in executing the plan as there was none to guide him from the architect side.

While the pillars of Kalakshetram reflect the ancient Romanic architecture, the interiors are said to be in the style of Orly Airport. The seating capacity of the auditorium is 1,100. The structure has an art gallery, green rooms, rehearsal rooms, atrium etc.