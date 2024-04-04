Karimnagar: Chalivendram set up at Collectorate

Karimnagar : District Collector Pamela Satpathy inaugurated the Chalivendram set up under the auspices of TNGOs Association on the Collectorate premises on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Collector said that it is commendable to establish Chalivendram under TNGOS to provide drinking water to the people who come to the Collectorate.

Leaders of voluntary organisations and trade unions suggested setting up Chalivendras in villages.

ORS packets have been made available in the Chalivendram with the help of DM&HO Sujatha. Collectorate AO Sudhakar, TNGOS district president Daram Srinivas Reddy, secretary Sangham Laxman Rao, Ragi Srinivas, Women JAC Chairman Irumala Sharada, Sumalatha, TNGOS leaders Sardar Harminder Singh, Velichala Sumanth Rao, Marupaka Rajesh, Bharadwaj, Nerella Kishan, Polu Kishan Saveya Naik, Ramesh Goud Shankar Yadav, Kondaiah, Manmeet Singh, Kalicharan, Prabhakar Reddy Keshav Reddy, Lingaiah many employees and others participated.