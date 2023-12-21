Karimnagar: ‘Congress should also talk about assets created by BRS government'

Karimnagar : Former MP Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that the Congress government which is creating too much hype about debts in the BRS government should also speak about the assets created during its rule. Speaking at a press meet in Karimnagar on Wednesday, he said that in the past there were dry soils and fallow lands. But with the determination of former Chief Minister KCR, Telangana lands turned fertile today. Green crop fields are visible everywhere.

The BRS government spent Rs 45, 000 crore for the maintenance of tanks through Mission Kakatiya. The BRS government spent Rs 48, 000 crore on Aasara pensions in these seven years like nowhere else in the country. Rs 48, 000 crore was spent to provide tap water to every house through Mission Bhagiratha. The BRS government was the only government which directly deposited Rs 72, 000 crore in the farmers’ accounts at the rate of Rs 5, 000 per acre to provide financial assistance to the farmers, Vinod Kumar said.

In the past, there was a situation of not knowing when the electricity would be supplied. The industry had declared a power holiday. But under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, 24-hour power was supplied. KCR government was the only government which provided 24 hours free electricity to agriculture.

Kaleshwaram and Palamuru projects were built. Under the Congress government, unfinished projects were completed and new projects were built. Before 2014, there was only 7000 MW capacity power generating stations. It was increased to 25000 MW power generating stations.