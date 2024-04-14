Karimnagar: District Granite Industries Association set for election

Karimnagar : The upcoming elections for the District Granite Industries Association are set to mark a significant transition in leadership, as announced by President P Shankar during the recent general body meeting held at the association’s premises in Elagandula Panchayat, Kothapalli mandal on Saturday.

Shanker informed that within three months after appointing the Election Officer, the District Granite Factories Association will hold elections and elect a new executive committee as per the bylaws.



Reflecting on his ten-year tenure, he highlighted substantial achievements in fostering the growth of granite factories across the district. Since assuming office in 2014, the association’s activities increased from 82 to 425 granite factories, he said.



The president highlighted the association’s approach in addressing industry challenges, including navigating demonetisation, resolving GST issues, mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions such as the Russian war, and addressing construction industry recessions.



Shankar reaffirmed the association’s commitment to transparency, promising timely elections within three months as per the bylaws. He also condemned baseless allegations, vowing legal recourse against such claims.



The general secretary of the association Gangula Pradeep, treasurer Zilla Ashok, vice president Chittumalla Kiran, joint secretaries Kadari Srinivas, Venugopal, Kalva Srinivas, working group members and industrial owners participated in this meeting.

