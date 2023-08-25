Karimnagar: ‘Intinta innovator’ nurturing young scientists’ talent

Karimnagar : A student T Anjali Karthika of Dr BR Ambedkar Government Model Residential Polytechnic for Women, Nagunoor in Karimnagar developed a touch operator agriculture starter with timing control.

The student said that she developed the starter to help farmers as many of them are losing their lives suffering electric shock while operating irrigation motors. It also saves farmers time and petroleum cost.

When one touches the starter the motor will be switched on and vice versa. And also, timing control system is present in it. Once one schedules a certain time day-hours-minutes motor will switch on and off automatically at that certain time without any remote or mobile controlling apps and without going to the field.

The product is low cost one so that a normal farmer can buy, innovator Anjali told The Hans India. It can be run simply without a cell phone by fixing the time on a daily, weekly, monthly basis, she said.

A ninth class student T Vikram under the guidance of Physics teacher D Koundinya of Vani Secondary School Centenary Colony of Ramagiri mandal in Peddapalli developed ‘Rythu Kanthi’ an Agro based innovation which not only solves the pest issues faced by the former but also helps the consumers to have the healthy food.

The major issue of the farmers is the pests and bugs which destroy the crop between 6pm - 10pm. Rythu Kanthi is an automatic solar device which contains a light which automatically turns on at 6 pm and turns off by itself at 10 pm.

All the harmful pests are attracted by the light and get killed by the soap water present there. This device costs around Rs 800-700. It reduces the usage of pesticides almost by 80 percent and helps the farmer to save money.

The major components of the device are a stand, bulb with rechargeable battery, a small solar panel, a timer and two tubs, Vikram informed.