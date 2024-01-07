Karimnagar: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar assures to redress citizen grievances

Karimnagar : In an initiative to address public grievances, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar engaged with citizens during a ‘Praja Palana’ programme held at the Municipal Shopping Complex in Husnabad Municipality on Saturday.

Assuring swift resolution, Ponnam conveyed to the public that their problems would be promptly attended to upon presentation. He highlighted the commitment of the Chief Minister and Deputy CM, who outlined the organisation of the Praja Palana programme every four months.

Updating on the overwhelming response, Ponnam revealed that officials had already received 85,000 applications in the Husnabad constituency. Despite inheriting financial challenges from the previous government, he affirmed the government’s dedication to improving the lives of the citizens. “The government is determined to do good to the people no matter how many debts the previous government left behind. It is not appropriate to say 420 guarantees within a month after the government formed,” he remarked.

Addressing concerns of Gauravelli residents, Ponnam pledged a resolution without misconduct. “Plans were discussed with the Irrigation Minister and the Chief Minister to acquire 2,000 acres of land and construct distributor canals. The government is committed to improving water supply through Devadula, Sriram Sagar, and flood Canal Phase 2,” he said.

In the realm of healthcare, the minister promised necessary medical services, including health profile tests for porters in the Municipality. Special provisions for medical services were assured for those seeking treatment at NIMS and MNJ hospitals.

Taking a comprehensive approach, the Minister outlined steps to address issues in education, medical services, housing, and support for employees, farmers, and the general public. Additionally, he announced plans to enhance bus facilities from Husnabad to various areas, strengthening the Husnabad Bus Depot.

The ‘Praja Palana’ programme witnessed the participation of key figures, including Husnabad RDO Ben Shalem, Municipal Chairman Akula Rajitha, ACP Satish, Municipal Commissioner, Local Councilor Padma, and other public representatives. The event showcased a collective effort to foster open communication and address the diverse needs of the community.