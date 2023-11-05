Karimnagar: MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar campaigns in Chiguru Mamidi mandal

Karimnagar : Husnabad BRS candidate MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar conducted election campaign in Nawabupeta, Gagireddypalli and associated villages Bollonipalle, Barigelapalle, Gunukulapalle, Ogulapur, Indurthi, Lambadipalle, Sitarampur villages of Chigurumamidi mandal on Saturday.

Addressing the gatherings, he said that the BRS government under the leadership of CM KCR, Telangana stood at number one position in the country in the last nine and a half years. People should vote for BRS for its victory for the third time and for the Husnabad constituency development.

During nine years, thousands of crores of rupees spent to provide drinking water to every house through Mission Bhagiratha, repair tanks and ponds through Mission Kakatiya, to lay internal roads from village to village, Vaikunthadhamas and electricity substations, he said.

Gurukul Schools, Model Schools, Gauravelli project have been completed and Husnabad Municipality has been developed significantly, Sathish Kumar said while appealing to the people to him as hat-trick MLA with a huge majority.

Satish Kumar was warmly welcomed by people and women in every village with Mangal Haratis.