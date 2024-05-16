Sita Navami 2024: Date, History, Rituals, and Significance

Sita Navami is a significant celebration in Hinduism, marking the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, the consort of Lord Rama. Known for her unwavering devotion and purity, Goddess Sita’s story is central to the Ramayana. This auspicious occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Date and Timings for 2024

In 2024, Sita Navami falls on May 16. According to the Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi begins at 6:22 AM on May 16 and concludes at 8:48 AM on May 17.

Historical Background

Goddess Sita, regarded as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, was found by King Janaka of Mithila while he was ploughing land for a yajna (sacrificial ritual). She was discovered in a golden casket buried in the earth. The name 'Sita' is derived from the Sanskrit word for a furrow, signifying her miraculous birth from the earth itself.

Rituals and Traditions

Devotees begin the day of Sita Navami with a holy bath, followed by the offering of 'sola shringaar' (sixteen adornments) to the idol of Goddess Sita. Special offerings, such as Makhana Kheer (a sweet dish), are prepared and presented to the goddess. The day involves chanting mantras, performing puja, and participating in Sita Kalyanam, a ceremonial reenactment of Sita and Rama's divine wedding.

Significance and Celebrations

Worshipping Goddess Sita on Sita Navami is believed to bring blessings of wealth and prosperity. Married women, in particular, pray for the longevity and well-being of their husbands by seeking the blessings of Goddess Sita. The festival is marked by devotion, fasting, and community prayers, reflecting the spiritual and cultural reverence for Goddess Sita.

In summary, Sita Navami is a day of devotion and celebration, honoring the virtues and divine legacy of Goddess Sita, and it holds a special place in the hearts of Hindu devotees.