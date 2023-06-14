Karimnagar: Organise Pattana Pragathi, Haritotsavam grandly says Mayor Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao said that Pattana Pragathi and Haritotsavam should be celebrated in the city in a grand manner.

He along with Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani Harishankar and Commissioner Seva Islawat held a review meeting with the officials on the visit of IT Minister KTR to Karimnagar as part of decennial celebration of of Telangana state formation here on Tuesday.

The Mayor inspected the arrangements for the foundation stone laying and opening ceremony of various development works undertaken in the office of the city administration. He told officials to complete all the arrangements regarding the celebrations and ensure that the programmes are successful.

Steps should be taken to inform the public about the Pattana Pragathi and Haritotsavam progress and to present a progress report. On June 16 a large-scale rally with the staff of various departments especially with sanitation vehicles and machines will be taken out. Later, the selected best corporators, officers, staff, sanitation workers and others will be honored.

Haritotsavam will also be held on June 19 at the Pattana Prikruthi Vanam at Bull Seman Centre. On June 21 the foundation stone laying ceremony of various development programmes will be done by Minister KTR

Construction of a state-of-the-art modern library building and the foundation stone for the construction of an integrated market in Kashmir gadda will be undertaken and the new conference hall will be inaugurated along with the old conference hall which is being modernised.