Karimnagar: Police clampdown on land mafia leaves natas tense

Karimnagar : Political leaders and land grabbers are panicking as the police clamped down on the land grabs in Karimnagar.

Three corporators and a leader have already been arrested and it seems that the stage is being prepared for the arrest of four others. Karimnagar CP Abhishek Mahanty received complaints from more than a hundred victims, and a few more queued up to file a complaint.

As the police clamped down on the land mafia, one by one the cases of encroachment are coming to light. As complainants from the district submitting petitions in Praja Darbar in Hyderabad as well, the police are making arrests on the orders of the government, causing a commotion across the State.

Police officials are keeping the complaint confidential. It is noteworthy that a woman corporator, demanded an inquiry into the encroachments of Raykurti SRSP lands. It is known that there have been many complaints about the encroachment of SRSP, government and private lands Sircilla, Mancherial and Peddpalli road.

After the BRS government came to power for the second time, there were many incidents of land grabbing and complaints of forced collection. Many of the accused have razed the houses of civilians. In this, the names of influential persons, public representative, some corporators and a former MPTC member are also heard.

Minister Pannom Prabhakar said that he will not interfere in the case of land grabbers. The police are making arrests on the basis of strong evidence despite many pressures on them. The police are planning to confiscate the passports of the leaders so that they do not leave the country.

Karimnagar CP’s team is taking action only after collecting evidence at the field level on land grabbing complaints and moving ahead with the coordination of all departments. It is known that complaints are being received against some former police officers and revenue officers, too.

The Economic Offenses Wing named SIT set up to look into the complaints against land grabs, In the case of financial crimes, crucial documents and evidence are being collected and investigated. Recently corporator Thota Ramu and Jangili Sagar were arrested.

However, some people who are not related to the encroachments are getting worried as the news is coming on social media. There are those who want police officers to crack down on false propaganda.

Last week fake documents showing that there is a valuable land in Raykurti and Rs. 1.37 crore was collected. The husbands of 17th and 18th division corporators Kola Prashanth and Sudhagoni Krishna Goud along with Eleti Bharat Reddy were arrested and produced in the Karimnagar court.

It is known that some corporators have been taken into custody for investigation after receiving complaints that some corporators e collected large amount of money. Police opened the rowdy sheet on Jungli Sagar, who was released on bail, People are happy with the decisions taken by the Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Nandelli Mahipal, the main follower of the former minister, was arrested on Tuesday as an accused in the land dispute .and produced him before the court, remanded him for 14 days.