Karimnagar silver filigree to add glitter to Ambani wedding

Karimnagar: Silver filigree made of silver strings in Karimnagar has received many awards and its fame has spread across the world.

The filigree artists got an order to give gifts to the guests who will attend the wedding ceremony at Ambani’s house. The Hans India exclusive interview with the Silver Filigree of Karimnagar (SIFKA) Handicrafts Welfare Society president A Ashok.

Hans: What is the history of this silver filigree?

Ans: Filigree called earlier as filigrann or filigrene represents a delicate form of jewelry metal work, and it’s usually made of gold and silver. The pieces of work are accompanied by tiny beads or twisted threads, or both of these in combination.

These are soldered together into the surface of a same metal object and arranged in the form of artistic motifs. The roots of filigree can be traced back to the Italian and French metal work from 17th to 19th century. The English word Filigree is derived from the Latin word “Filum” which means thread and “Granum” means grain which signifies a small bead. The Silver Filigree has been flourishing for 400 years.

Hans: When did Karimnagar filigree get GI status and what makes it special?

Ans: Karimnagar silver filigree received the Intellectual Property Rights Protection or Geographical Indication (GI) status in 2007.

The delicate filigree work of silver filigree is therefore considered as a great craft which is widely popular. There is a lot of demand for silver filigree from all over India, while the art collectors too come here to document the stunning work of filigree. Customers purchase silver filigree products with a lot of enthusiasm since it is a rare form of craft. It has been passed on since generations and represents the artistic as well as cultural pride of Karimnagar district in Telangana. The fine silver work is a task to master and hence only skilled craftsman are considered adept at this tradition.

Hans: How did you get the gift orders for the Ambani house wedding?

Ans: The representatives of Swadeshi Handicrafts run by Neetha Ambani contacted us, we went to Bombay, we engaged them for some important events in wedding ceremonies, like haldi, we made a gift for them, as Neeta Ambani’s likes traditional culture, so we made a pitch wai flower rose for her. She was surprised and asked for 400 gifts (plates, boxes and jewellery boxes, purses) to give to the foreign guests for the wedding in their house.

Hans: How did you get the opportunity to do the logo at the previous G20 summit in India?

Ans: G20 was the biggest international fair and the representatives of the Central government contacted us and the wheel in the Konark temple is known for the history of India in the world. Its specialty is that in those days when there were no clocks, the time tellers saw the shadow cast on the wheel and gave it to them. It is a rare honour in our eyes that representatives of all countries wear it.

Hans: How many people work for you, what is their specialty, where is your workshop, are there gift branches anywhere?

Ans: We have 200 trainees, masters, skilled assistants, working continuously. Our workshop is only in Karimnagar and the gift branch is in Secunderabad behind Minerva Hotel.

Hans: What is your rare honour? Are the Karimnagar silver filigree items are displayed in any museum?

Ans: We are very proud to have won the national award for the palanquin-shaped sare box with yellow and saffron talambralu and a mirror comb presented to the bride while sending her mother-in-law to fulfill the tradition of India. Recently we won second prize for silver filigree work in an international competition in Uzbekistan.

One of whom is our representative is among the six people from all over India to meet the Prime Minister in the Vishwakarma Kausalya Yojana programme under the Central government.

Items used by queen Elizabeth are displayed in the London Museum, Nehru Museum in Delhi and Salarjung Museum in Hyderabad have 17th, 18th century Silver filigree Artifacts made by Karimnagar Silver Filigree. Prime Minister appreciated ‘Mayuram’ which we made and given to the Prime Minister when he attended the Mission Bhagiratha programme in Siddipet and we received appreciation from Sri Tridandi China Jeeyar Swamy, who visited our museum in Karimnagar. We are very proud to be appreciated for our performance because we make gifts in the way that promotes the idea of their region’s historical background and in a speedy manner and it is the reason why we are so well received.