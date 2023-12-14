Karimnagar will be at forefront of development said Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar : Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that he will keep the united Karimnagar district as the leader in the State in development on forefront and will be accessible to all the people who have kept confidence in him.

Ponnam, who visited the district for the first time after assuming office as a minister, was warmly welcomed by the leaders and activists. MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana presided over the meeting organised at Telangana Chowk.

Speaking on this occasion, Prabhakar said that he not only played a vital role in the Telangana movement but also worked hard for the formation of the State without fearing the pepper spray attack.

He said that he will not forget the good done by the people who gave him the opportunity to serve the people of the state as a minister. In 1987, when he was the president of NSUI, he contested for the post of president of SRR College, Karimnagar, he was attacked but did not back down and went forward with the support of the activists.

Prabhakar mentioned that Ponnam means development. He said that late Chokka Rao, who gave his political life, is his political guru and will work for the realisation of the ambitions of MSR and YSR along with him.

He said that he will be indebted to the people of the state always, for electing Congress government and for resisting the ten-year dictator’s rule.

He said that all the assurances given to the people of Telangana before the elections will be fulfilled.

Congress government delivered two promises, Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme and free bus travel facility for women and poor and middle class people The 4 guarantees will be implemented in the coming days.

Prabhakar questioned why former minister KTR along with former CM KCR is not responding to the statement of MLC Kadiam Srihari that they will bring down the Congress government. He suspected that KTR was behind the statement.

The previous rulers should release a white paper on state finances. Only the electricity department and the civil supplies department are reviewed and the debts of millions of crores have been revealed.

MLA Medipally Satyam, Huzurabad, Karimnagar Congress candidates Vodithala Pranav Kumar, Puramalla Srinivas, Working President Komatireddy Padmakar Reddy, Meneni Rohit Rao, PCC Secretary Vaidyula Anjan Kumar, City President Komatireddy Narender Reddy spoke in this programme.