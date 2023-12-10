Karimnagar: Women give thumbs up to free travel

Karimnagar : 10 lakh Arogya Sri Bima scheme for women including free travel in RTC buses in a major public transport system was launched as part of the six guarantee schemes given by the Congress government.

As part of that, it is estimated that 40, 000 people will be benefited by the free travel for women in RTC buses to be run from Saturday in Karimnagar, which is the largest RTC region after Hyderabad.

An average of 80,000 people travel daily in RTC buses in the combined district, half of them are women. RTC Karimnagar region is currently earning Rs.1.40 crore per day. Free travel for women will cost Rs. 70 lakh burden.

On this occasion, women shared their opinion with The Hans India. BCom student Laharika told Hans India that for so many days they used to stand in queue for bus pass every month and had to pay more for the pass with the increased RTC charges. With free travel, girl students will save money and time and can focus more on studies.

Challuri Madhavi, a private employee said that this scheme is very useful for women but it would be better if this facility is provided with some concession rather than free travel. There is a need to strengthen the KG to PG education which has been neglected in the BRS government.

BC women’s organiser Devarakonda Santoshini said that this scheme is useful for women empowerment but instead of free, it would be better to provide some concessional travel.

Vaishnavi, a transgender said that now they are getting identification cards from the government and we are very happy with the decision of the government. RTC conductor Kavya said that there are guidelines to pick up women at every bus stop and not to go without stopping under any circumstances.