KCR invited for Modi’s programme in Warangal

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Telangana on July 8. He will lay foundation stones for many projects worth Rs 6,100 crores in Warangal. Chief Minister KCR was invited to Modi's programme. We must wait and see whether KCR will accept this invitation and act accordingly

KCR was close to Modi and the Central government till September 2021 and after differences broke out between the duo, there were war of words between Centre-led BJP and State-led BRS.

Modi visited Telangana several times during these two years. Although KCR was invited as per the protocol, he did not attend even once. On all occasions Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav used to invite and bid farewell to the Prime Minister.

But for some time now, KCR has reduced his criticism of BJP. So, will KCR receive Modi, that has to be seen.