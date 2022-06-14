KCR urged to protect the self-respect of the poor

Warangal: In a bid to escalate Bhu Poratam (struggle for land), the landless poor led by the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a massive protest at Ekasila Park in Hanumakonda on Monday.

Speaking at the dharna, CPI national secretary K Narayana questioned the rulers whether they distribute land for the shelter-less poor or supports the realtors who were encroaching upon the government land. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who assured to provide double bedroom houses to the poor is yet to fulfill it, even after eight years, he said.

He accused the State government of threatening the poor who want a piece of land for their dwelling. The CPI is waging a war against the government only for justifiable cause – land for the poor. But the government was trying to suppress the agitation by using the police force which is uncalled for, Narayana said.

It's horrendous to see the attacks against the CPI cadres who were trying to protect the government land from land grabbers. All that the CPI wants the government is to distribute land to the poor and save their self respect, he said. He threatened to intensify the agitation if the government supports the land encroachers, he said.

Warangal has always been an epicenter of agitations, and the CPI will intensify the Bhu Poratam until the government concedes to its demand, Narayana said. The cadres are ready to go to jail but they are destined to succeed in their endeavour, he added. "There is no alternative either to live in the huts or in the prison," Narayana said.

"The CPI is ready to take up an armed rebellion if the government continues to ignore the disadvantaged sections," the senior CPI leader threatened. Narayana ridiculed the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's plan to enter national politics. KCR who cannot look after Telangana wants to make his presence felt in the national politics, he said.

The police who intervened stopped the rally that was heading to Hanumakonda Collectorate. However, they allowed Narayana, party's State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao and others to submit memorandums to the Warangal and Hanumakonda collectors. Senior leader Nedunuri Jyothy, Warangal, Hanumakonda districts' secretaries Mekala Ravi and Karre Bikshapathi, Panjala Ramesh, Sheikh Bashumiya, P Prasad and Syed Vali Ullah Khadri were among others present.