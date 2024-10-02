Konda Surekha reviews Bathukamma arrangements

Warangal: Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha directed the district administration to ensure foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. Chairing a meeting in Warangal on Tuesday, she said that Bathukamma is the pride festival of people in Telangana. She directed the officials to remove the algae creepers (gurrapu dekka) in waterbodies where people float Bathukammas. She also told them to fill the potholes on roads leading to waterbodies besides providing drinking water facility.

She directed the police department to install CCTV surveillance for the safety of women who gather in large numbers. Avail the services of expert swimmers at all waterbodies besides providing ambulance services, she said.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha, Warangal district collector Satya Sarada and GWMC commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade were among others present.