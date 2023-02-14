Kondas gaining traction in Warangal East

Warangal: Even though there was no hint of elections to the Telangana Assembly in the near future, the political heat in the Warangal East Constituency appears to be intense ever since the firebrand Congress leader and former minister Konda Surekha embarked on Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.

Surekha was elected from the East constituency in 2014 on BRS ticket but left that party due to a rift with the leadership. She had unsuccessfully contested Parkal seat on Congress ticket in the Assembly election in 2018.

The Kondas – Surekha and Murali – who maintained low profile for some time have decided to stay in the fray from Warangal East seat in the next elections. Despite a break, the duo has an excellent rapport with the people in East constituency. Despite this, the Kondas have a huge task before them to regroup the Congress cadres who by and large shifted their loyalties to BRS and BJP due to lack of active leadership.

"With Surekha's door-to-door campaign gaining traction, several former corporators and second rung leaders have now started to look at the Kondas. Many of them have already met Konda Murali and expressed their willingness to support him. Konda Murali is also leaving no stone unturned to woo the former corporators and key leaders in the constituency," a BRS leader told The Hans India on condition of anonymity. It's going to be tough for the BRS to retain the Warangal East seat, he added. .

Meanwhile, Konda Surekha expressed anger over the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) officials for removing her posters and flexis in the city. During her yatra in Kasibugga on Tuesday, she told the GWMC officials to maintain equidistance with all political parties including the ruling BRS. She found fault with the civic body for removing the flexis belonging to the Congress and allowing the BRS leaders' flexis.

It may be recalled here that in the recent past the posters and flexis put up by Errabelli Pradeep Rao and other BJP leaders were torn apart by some unknown persons.