Kondas strike first blow

Warangal: The indomitable Konda couple, who kept a low profile since they tasted the drubbing in the 2018, struck the first blow at the ruling TRS on their return to active politics on Friday, picking up the former Corporator Yakub Pasha, a prominent minority leader in the Warangal East Constituency, into the Congress fold.



With elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are fast approaching, it's apparent that the Kondas are keen to recapture their hold in the city, especially in Warangal East Constituency. Since that ticket row triggered in the ruling TRS after its leadership overlooked sitting MLA Konda Surekha for the East Constituency in 2018, Kondas had a turbulent time contesting unsuccessfully on Congress ticket from Parkal.

Speaking to a huge gathering after inviting Yakub Pasha to the party fold, she not only heralded her return to Warangal East politics, but also made it clear that Congress will retain the Corporation in the elections scheduled early next year. Further, she made it clear that her daughter Susmitha Patel is not in the race for the Mayor post.

The Kondas camp strongly believes that the majority of the sitting Corporators won their election in 2016 with their support when Surekha was the East MLA.

"Although Surekha contested from the Parkal Assembly seat in the last elections, the Kondas have a massive sway over the East Constituency. On the other hand, Yakub Pasha's entry into the Congress is also seen as a huge blow for the TRS. It's just the beginning of a fresh start for the Congress as it is likely to attract many more ruling party leaders. The TRS which failed to develop the city is likely to pay for it in the civic body polls," the TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash told The Hans India.

The Kondas camp also believes that civic body polls would be different compared to Assembly. With the issues faced by the denizens to take the poll plank, it's going to be advantage Congress. The recent torrential rains that exposed chinks in the civic infrastructure could be a major drawback for the ruling TRS, according to Kondas followers.