KTR to inaugurate Kalakshetram on Sept 9

Warangal: The long-awaited Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multi-purpose cultural convention centre, named after Padma Vibhushan and people’s poet Kaloji Narayana Rao, coming up on Hayagrivachari Grounds is finally to see the light of the day. It may be recalled here that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the Kaloji Kalakshetram on the centenary birth anniversary of the People’s Poet on September 9, 2014. After nine years, the authorities say that it’s ready for inauguration on this birth anniversary of Kaloji. The Kalakshetram was designed by the noted architect Hafeez Contractor, who is well known for planning many skyscrapers.

Initially, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) took the responsibility of constructing the convention centre. Later, the government entrusted the responsibility with the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) in November 2022.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar who along with the MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar inspected the Rs 75 crore state-of-the-art auditorium on Wednesday said that it will be inaugurated by MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao on September 9.

In a bid to address the flooding problem in the city, the MA&UD Ministry is to launch the Strategic Drainage Development Programme (SNDP). The initiative aims at providing a permanent solution to the flood problem in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits on the lines of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Arvind Kumar said. He said that Minister K T Rama Rao is ready to provide adequate funds.

Vinay Bhaskar said that KTR had already released Rs 250 crore to rehabilitate flood-affected areas. Plans are afoot to construct a nine-storied-apartment near the Sammaiah Nagar colony to accommodate the flood-prone residents and those who were displaced by the road widening in Peddammagadda, Vinay said.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav and municipal commissioner Shaikh Rizwan Basha were among others present.