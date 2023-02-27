KTR to launch new projects at Velair today

Warangal: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is to launch several developmental works including the inauguration of lift irrigation scheme and other developmental works worth around Rs 40 crore at Sodahsapally village under Velair mandal in Hanumakonda district on Monday.





The MA&UD Minister KTR will also address a public rally meeting at Sodashapally here. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Rythu Bandhu State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy have already reviewed arrangements for KTR programme.





Meanwhile, Telangana State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar along with Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh inspected a site at Enugallu village under Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal district for the BRS public meeting. Prathima Cancer Institute has plans to organise a free cancer check-up at Enugallu on March 8, International Women's Day.



