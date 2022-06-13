KUDA withdraws land pooling

Warangal: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has on Sunday withdrawn the land pooling notification and its process with immediate effect. In a statement here, KUDA Vice-Chairperson P Pravinya made it clear that the KUDA which initiated land pooling process along the 41-km outer ring road (ORR) to acquire nearly 22,000 acres spread across the 27 villages in Warangal, Hanumakonda and Jangaon districts has decided to de-notify the notification (Form -1), dated April 30. It may be recalled here that the KUDA has taken up the land pooling and commissioned survey before issuing notification in Form - 1 on 30 April.

Pravinya said that following the directions from the government, the KUDA denotified the process and got it published in the district gazette (no: 10 / HNK / 2022). The KUDA's decision comes in the wake of lack of consent from the farmers/land owners. Hence, the land owners need not have to worry about the land pooling, she added.

Meanwhile, farmers joint action committee (JAC) convener Budde Peddanna expressed doubts over the statement. He said that although the KUDA notification envisages the cancellation of land pooling process it didn't specify the GO Ms No. 80A which is crucial.

This apart, the farmers also expressed doubts over whether the typos rolled in the notification were intentional or inadvertent. The latest notification says that the Form – 1 was issued on May 30 although it was issued on April 30.