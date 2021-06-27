Madannapet lake: Boating facility launched at Warangal

Warangal: In a bid to develop Madannapet lake, 6 kilometers from Narsampet in Warangal Rural district, as a tourism spot, the government was taking measures, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said. Inaugurating the boating facility at the lake on Saturday, he said that the government has fulfilled its promise to bring Godavari river waters to Madannapet.



"It became possible with the support of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Ministers KT Rama Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Goud," Reddy said.

He said that Pakhal Lake has already regained its past glory. The boating and mini tank bund facilities at Madannapet lake are also set to attract tourists. "Efforts are on to ensure more amenities at Madannapet and Pakhal lakes so as to increase the footfall of the tourists. A plan is also on the anvil to develop a mini tank bund at Madannapet lake with Rs 4 crore in about a year," Reddy said.