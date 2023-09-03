Make use of job fair: Errabelli Vineeth

Warangal: In a bid to help the unemployed youth, the Errabelli Pradeep Rao Charitable Trust will organise a Job Fair at Oasis Public School, Desaipet Road, in Warangal on September 17. The Warangal Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath who released posters of the job mela here on Saturday, commended the trust for its effort to bring jobs to the doorsteps of the unemployed youth. He lauded the trust chairman Errabelli Vineeth Rao for organising such a good programme. Further, he appreciated the trusts that have been doing their bit for the settlement of youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineeth Rao urged the youth to make use of the opportunity to settle in their lives.

“More than 50 companies have agreed to recruit the local youth. I have faith that no unemployed youth will return to their home without securing a job. The jobs are up for grabs both for the skilled and unskilled youth. The youth qualified between the SSC and the post graduation irrespective of their experience can attend the job mela,” Vineeth Rao said. Svapps Soft Solutions Private Limited founder Adepu Venkatesh, HR manager Supriya, concept designer Praveena, Juluru Nanesh, Karthik Goud and Saleem were among others present.