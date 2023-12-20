Live
Just In
MGM hospital sets up special ward for Covid-19
The specialised ward is equipped with essential medical resources such as 10 ventilators, 30 oxygen-supported beds and 10 regular beds, says Deputy Superintendent of the MGMH Dr Parasuram
Warangal: In a bid to deal with the new coronavirus variant, JN.1, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) has set up an exclusive 50-bed ward.
Deputy Superintendent of the MGMH Dr Parasuram said that the specialised ward is equipped with essential medical resources such as 10 ventilators, 30 oxygen-supported beds and 10 regular beds.
The exclusive ward is a precautionary measure suggested by the Director of Medical Education (DME), especially in the wake of the growing Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 menace.
It may be mentioned here that India’s active caseload is reportedly surging, according to the experts. The new variant was detected in Kerala. Against this backdrop, the MGMH is on high alert, monitoring the situation closely. The symptoms of JN.1 variant include fever, runny nose, sore throat, and headache.
The JN.1 subvariant was first detected in Luxembourg and is a descendant of the Pirola variant (BA.2.86), which itself stems from the Omicron sub-variant. Meanwhile, the doctors suggested the citizens wear masks and take other precautions promptly.