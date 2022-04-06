Minister Errabelli inaugurates 60 double-bedroom houses

Hanumakonda: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated 60 double-bedroom houses in Katakshapur of Hanumakonda on Wednesday. It is reported that the 60 2BHK houses are constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crores. The minister handed over the papers of the 2BHK house to the beneficiaries.

Addressing the people, Errabelli Dayakar Rao said he likes only two chief ministers in his 40 years of a political career. He said he saw the then chief minister NT Rama Rao at a young age and added that NTR was the first person to provide pension to the poor. He said that the second chief minister he liked was CM KCR.

He said that CM KCR is credited for providing a Rs 2,000 pension for the poor. He took a jibe at the BJP stating that the BJP-ruled states only provide Rs 500 pensions for the poor. He said that Congress provides only Rs 300 pension.

He assured the people that government will soon provide a pension for 57 years old as well.