Karimnagar: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Vakati Srihari expressed dissatisfaction over the portfolios he has been allotted as they have gone haywire in the past ten years. All five portfolios are still in shambles, he said.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said, ‘I don’t know if this is luck or bad luck. The Animal Husbandry Department is in chaos. What should I do if I am given Youth Services? What should I do if I am given sheep and goats?” he said. He said that he will do justice to the departments given to him any way.

Meanwhile, he launched several development works the city along with Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed swimming pool at the Regional Sports School in Karimnagar, built at a cost of Rs 26 lakh, told officials to produce the best and provide adequate training to the students to show their talent in the Olympics. Srihari assured that the Sports School would be upgraded up to Intermediate.

Minister Ponnam explained to Minister Srihari about the development of Ambedkar Stadium and submitted a petition to him. Prabhakar requested Minister Srihari to establish a 400-meter synthetic athletic track in Karimnagar Regional Sports School, set up a cycling velodrome, handball courts, volleyball courts, khabadi, kho-kho courts, and renovate the pavilion building. 2036 He said that you should work hard from now on to represent India in the Olympics, and that Young India Sports Schools are also coming.

Later in another programme Srihari said that the BRS leaders used the Fisheries Department as an ATM in the previous government. He said that fishermen had faced difficulties due to corruption in this department in the past.

Srihari said that review meetings have already been held with the officials to remove the stain of corruption in the department. He said that he has given critical departments and steps will be taken to release large fish in the ponds.

He said that 80-110 mm fish fry will be distributed and that fish are a treasure given by nature.

He said that a decision will be taken in the cabinet soon on the distribution of fish fry, and that there are ponds, projects and ponds in the state that can accommodate 87 crore fish fry. He said that 82 crore fish fry will be released this year. Steps will be taken to make Telangana number 1 in fish production, Minister Srihari said.