MLA's camp office demolished in Warangal due to nala widening works

As a part of nala widening works, the municipal authorities on Wednesday demolished Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh's camp office which was constructed on a stormwater drain.



The authorities of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) said that the structure was built on Hunter Road was blocking the drain and encroaching upon 300-400 square yards of land.

The nala widening works were initiated after the minister KT Rama Rao's visit to Warangal who directed the officials to widen the stormwater drains to prevent the floods to some extent. A special team led by the Warangal Urban collector Hanumanth has been formed to take up the widening works of nala. The team will raze all encroachments on the nalas and take stock of the demolition of illegal structures.

The municipal officials also said that the MLA was told about the survey ahead of the widening works and an engineering team surveyed the camp office land who informed the district collector about the encroachment and the MLA also agreed to the demolition.

The GWMC has already demolished the 324 encroachments on the nalas and 67 others. Nalas in Waddepally, Bhadrakali, Bondivagu, Alankar, Naim Nagar, Rangampet and Hunter Road have encroached.