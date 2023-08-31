Modi enacting drama by reducing LPG price before elections: Congress

Karimnagar: As elections are approaching in five States in a few months, the Modi government is ready to cheat once again by reducing the LPG cylinder’s price by only Rs 200, said District congress vice president Malyala Sujith Kumar.

When Narendra Modi first took office as Prime Minister, the price of a cooking gas cylinder was available to the common man for Rs 300. He reminded that even though crude oil prices were high all over the world, the Congress government at the Centre was careful not to burden the people by paying the subsidy.

Sujith Kumar said that even though crude oil prices have come down drastically in recent years, the BJP government at the Centre has increased the prices of cooking gas and deprived the people of the benefits of the subsidy.

He lamented that for nine and a half years, they have stolen lakhs of crores of public money by increasing the gas cylinder prices by almost eight hundred, at least during the Corona lockdown, even when people lost their jobs and their income fell, they kept increasing the prices of cooking gas cylinders mercilessly.