Multi super-specialty hospital in Warangal soon

Warangal: The big ticket project that transforms Warangal into a Health City has its first move on Saturday with the State Government issuing administrative sanction (GO Ms No 158) for an amount of Rs 1,100 crore towards the construction of a super-speciality hospital. It may be recalled here that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao laid foundation stone for the construction of a 33-level multi super-speciality hospital on June 21. The project coming up on nearly 200 acres sprawl – from MGM Hospital to Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) including the KNRUHS - could turn Warangal into a major healthcare hub after State capital Hyderabad.



This in addition to the recently established PMSSY Super-specialty Hospital located on the premises of KMC is not only a boon for the locals but also to the neighboring north Telangana districts, including to those people coming from Sironcha in Maharashtra. As of now, these needy people are dependent on Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), known as the only lifeline to north Telangana people.

The GO comes at a time when the government was drawing flak from the locals. It may be noted here that the government dismantled historic Warangal Central Prison in a hurry before laying the foundation stone for the construction of a multi super-specialty hospital. The government took almost six months to make its first move after KCR had promised to turn Warangal as a healthcare hub.

Speaking to The Hans India, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked the Chief Minister KCR, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for sanctioning funds. "Work on multi super-speciality will begin very soon by speeding up the tendering process," Errabelli said.

He said that of the Rs 1,100 crore, civil works will be taken up by Rs 509 crore. Break up of other work. Water supply and sanitary Rs 20.36 crore, Mechanical, electrical and plumbing Rs 182.18 crore; Ancillaries Rs 54.28 crore; Statutory provisions and taxes Rs 229.18 crore; Medical equipment and furniture Rs 105 crore.

As per the Chief Minister's words, the MGM Hospital will also be razed, and a mother and child health care centre would come up on its premises. A dental college is also on the anvil as part of the Health City project. Meanwhile, the hospital sources say that a bridge will be constructed to link the MGMH and the multi super-specialty hospital.