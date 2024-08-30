Naini starts Bonalu jathara

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and his wife Neelima offered obeisance to the Goddess Pochamma on the occasion of Bonala Jathara at New Shayampet in Warangal on Thursday.

He started the jathara. Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna was present. The locals celebrate jathara on the last Thursday of Sravana Masam every year.