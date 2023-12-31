Nizamabad: ‘National Lok Adalat’ inaugurated

Nizamabad : Chief Justice Sunita Kunchala, also serving as the Chairperson of the District Legal Service Organization, emphasised the importance of unity and rational living during the inauguration of the National Lok Adalat at Nyaya Sevasadan at the district court premises on Saturday. District Judge Jyoti, alongside District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanuman and Additional Deputy Police Commissioner S Jayaram, marked the commencement of this event.

Justice Kunchala underlined that societal well-being hinges on the adherence to laws, discouraging citizens from indulging in disputes and illegal activities. She highlighted the role of Lok Adalats in swiftly resolving civil suits and negotiable criminal cases, preventing prolonged hostilities among citizens.

Collector Hanumantu shared a success story, revealing the resolution of an eleven-year-old civil dispute related to land acquisition for housing sites in Bhingal Mandal Centre. A substantial compensation of Rs 3.90 crore was awarded to the victims, that showcases the effectiveness of legal interventions in resolving complex issues. The highlight of the event was the presentation of a Rs 3.90 crore check to the beneficiaries of the Bhingal land dispute.

The event saw the participation of key figures, including the Secretary of District Legal Service Organization, Senior Civil Judge Padmavathy, Additional District Judge Ashalatha, Bar Association President Devadasu, and Superintendent of Legal Services Organization Purushottam Goud.