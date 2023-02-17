No one happy in BRS rule, says Revanth Reddy

Warangal: Even though its political future was at stake, the Congress gave Telangana, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said.

Addressing a gathering in Wardhannapet as part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra on Thursday, he said that Congress fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana people by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. He said that K Chandrasekhar Rao came to power by making tall promises such as double bedroom houses, 3 acres land to Dalits, KG to PG free education, a job to each household etc. Only KCR and his family members benefited after the formation of Telangana, he said.

"People who trusted KCR gave their mandate to BRS twice. But what people got was nothing. I met a cross section of people during my yatra. They said that even after nine years of BRS rule they were still waiting for double bedroom houses and jobs," Revanth said. Farmers said that they were not benefited by the crop loan waiver which comes to them in a pittance. Farmers also said that they were not getting minimum support price (MSP) to their produce, and were being exploited by the traders-middlemen cartel at Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard, Revanth said.

He said that the dalits in Wardhannapet constituency had told him that the local MLA Aroori Ramesh had never met them. He accused the BRS leaders of forcing the farmers to give their land to KUDA under the land pooling scheme. He found fault with the BRS leaders for doing real estate business at the cost of farmers. Further, he alleged that the ruling BRS leaders have swayed over the sand, land and wine mafia to amass assets. Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, Wardhannapet constituency in-charge Namindla Srinivas and former MP Sircilla Rajaiah were among others present.