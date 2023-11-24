Palakurthi: Rs 730 cr spent for Palakurthi development said Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Palakurthi (Jangaon) : Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the BRS government spent a whopping Rs 730 crore for the development of Palakurthi constituency in the last five years.

Campaigning in Devaruppula mandal on Thursday, he thanked the people for electing him six times as MLA and eventually paving way to become a minister in the KCR Cabinet.

Errabelli, who is seeking re-election from Palakurthi constituency, said that the people struggled due to power outages and lack of irrigation and drinking water facilities during the regime of the Congress (2004 to 2014). On the other hand, the KCR Government ensured drinking water and irrigation facilities, besides making agriculture a festival by providing Rythu Bandhu and 24-hour power supply free of cost, he said.

“Everyone in the region knows me for the last 40 years. On the other hand, the Congress nominee (H Yashaswini) is an unknown person,” Errabelli said, appealing to people to elect a right candidate for the development of the constituency. Errabelli predicted that he would win by a margin of 60,000 votes in the ensuing elections to the Assembly.