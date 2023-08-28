Political heat intensifies in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Political atmosphere suddenly heated up in erstwhile Karimnagar with Assembly elections approaching and the BRS announcing its candidates.

There are 13 assembly constituencies in Karimnagar combined district, 11 seats are represented by incumbent BRS MLAs. Manthani is represented by a Congress MLA. Eatala Rajender represents from BJP in Huzurabad.

For the third time, the ruling party strategising to win the majority seats in the combined Karimnagar district. As Congress and BJP are preparing to give tough competition to BRS, there will be a triangle contest in the majority of the constituencies.

BRS Working President, Minister KTR represents from Sircilla constituency is achieving consecutive victories from the constituency. It must be said that KTR has no strong opponents from Congress and BJP. KK Mahender Reddy continues not likely to make much impact. KTR is depending on development mantra to win the polls.

Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu is representing Vemulawada constituency. Due to the German citizenship case chasing him the ticket was allotted to Chalmeda Lakshminarasimha Rao. Srinivas from Congress and Dr Vikas son of former Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao from BJP are likely to contest for the seat.

Minister Gangula Kamalkar representing Karimnagar Assembly won three times and created a record, is touring the constituency to win for the fourth time. Large-scale development work was done in the city like never before. The candidates of Congress and BJP are yet to be revealed. It is being spread that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay will contest from here. A three-sided competition is inevitable here.

Sunke Ravi Shankar is representing from Choppadandi SC Constituency. The names of Medipalli Satyam from Congress and former MLAs Suddala Devaiah and Bodiga Shobha from BJP are being mentioned. There will be a three way competition here.

Rasamai Balakishan is representing from Manakondur constituency. He is waiting for a hat-trick. Kavvampally Satyanarayana, the Congress party district president, getting ready for contest for the seat. There is fight for ticket in BJP.

Huzurabad represented by BJP leader Eatala Rajender. MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy from BRS was brought into the field to check Rajender. Balmuri Venkat is preparing to re-contest from Congress but there will be a fierce competition between BRS and BJP.

Vodithala Sathish Babu from Husnabad is representing from BRS. Former Congress MLA Praveen Reddy started campaigning. Bomma Sriram Chakravarty will be contesting from BJP.

Dr Sanjay is representing from Jagtial from BRS, former minister and MLC Jeevan Reddy will be contesting from Congress this time. The BJP Municipal chairperson Boga Sravani, who recently joined the party, is in the field.

Minister Koppula Eshwar is representing from Dharmapuri. While Minister Eshwar will contest from BRS, Adluri Lakshmanakumar from Congress party will contest. There is a campaign that Gaddam Vivek will contest from BJP. Kannam Anjaiah will contest from BJP once again if Vivek stands as Peddapelli MP Candidate. A three-way contest seems certain in Dharmapuri.

K Vidyasagar Rao of BRS winning consecutive victories from Korutla Assembly and this time his son Dr Sanjay has been allotted a ticket. Sanjay is very close to KTR. There is chance that Juvvadi Narsinga Rao will be contesting from Congress. It remains to be seen who the BJP candidate will be. There are chances of a three-way competition here.

Dasari Manohar Reddy continues to be the MLA of the ruling party in the Peddapalli assembly constituency. Dasari created a record by being elected MLA for the second time in a row in 2018. Dasari will contest for the third time from the ruling party in the upcoming elections. Manohar Reddy has a plus with the development there. Congress and BJP are going to the people to give tough competition to BRS.

Kurukanti Chander who won from All India Forward Block in Ramagundam Constituency joined BRS and he is given BRS ticket in the elections. Congress district president Makkan Singh will contest from the Congress party. Former MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana and Kausika Hari are hoping for ticket from BJP. There will be a three way competition here as well. D Sridhar Babu the sitting MLA of Congress party in Manthani constituency will be facing Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar from the ruling party. As BJP is nominal here, there will be a two-sided contest.