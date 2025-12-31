Youth Cong demands minister’s resignation over Aravalli issue

Jaipur: Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, alleging that a proposed redefinition of the Aravalli hills originating from his ministry was aimed at eliminating the Aravalli mountain range.

Chib claimed the Supreme Court’s recent decision to put its earlier order on the Aravalli definition in abeyance had exposed the minister’s defence of the proposal as misleading. “The minister should resign as it has become clear from the Supreme Court’s decision that he was not telling the truth and was misleading people on the issue,” he said at a press conference here. Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday, Chib said it was a victory for the people. He also demanded that the central government declare the Aravalli mountain range an ecologically sensitive zone to protect it. Chib accused the BJP government of selling off national resources and institutions created during the Congress rule.

“After selling the resources and institutions created by Congress governments to PM’s corporate friend Adani, the BJP government turned to natural assets and was conspiring to sell the Aravalli range but the Supreme Court’s decision has stopped it for now,” he said.